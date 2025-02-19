Two dead in mid-air collision at Marana Regional Airport, Arizona

Two people have died after a mid-air collision between an experimental Lancair 360 Mk II (reg. N3602M), kit built by Michal S. Reinath performing circuits, and a Cessna 172S Skyhawk SP (reg. N463ER) at Marana Regional Airport near Tucson on Wednesday morning.

The Lancair was performing circuits at 2100 ft and the Cessna was on final approach to runway 12 with the Lancair closing in on the Cessna. After landing, the Cessna appears to have initiated a takeoff with the Lancair going around until both datapoints merge just southeast of runway 3/21. The Cessna was able to continue and landed safely after completing a traffic pattern.

Both aircraft had two occupants each, though the identities of the victims have not been released.

Marana Regional Airport is an uncontrolled field, meaning there is no air traffic control tower, and pilots self-coordinate their movements via radio.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. This follows another fatal plane crash earlier this month at Scottsdale Airport.

Breaking: We are getting reports of a small plane crash at Marana regional airport. We have a crew on the way and are working to confirm more details. These photos were taken near the airport by Justine Brent. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/UHu7aFBQUj — Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) February 19, 2025