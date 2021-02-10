Two dead and three injured in a helicopter crash in Courchevel, France

Two fatalities and three injured, including one in absolute urgency: this is the result of the crash of a civilian Bell 206B JetRanger III helicopter on the heights of Courchevel on Tuesday.

The helicopter (registered F-HUBA and built in 1988) had taken off from Courchevel at 15:41 with five people on board and crashed “between the sectors of Lac de la Rosière and Dent du Villard, at an altitude of 1,900 metres“, the prefecture wrote in a statement.

The alert was given around 17:20 by a witness who saw the helicopter fall and then smoke.

A provisional report issued at 18:30 mentions two dead people, one person (the pilot) in absolute urgency and two people in relative urgency. The seriously injured pilot was taken by helicopter to Grenoble hospital, the other two were transported to Albertville hospital.

The investigation was entrusted to the research section of the air transport gendarmerie.

Deux morts dans un crash d'hélicoptère à Courchevel ►https://t.co/Odq5FEuA1w pic.twitter.com/By2nCsm2NT — France Bleu Pays de Savoie (@bleusavoie) February 9, 2021