Two dead after collision between airplanes above Nairobi, Kenya

In Kenya, two people have died in a collision between a training aircraft and a passenger plane. Sky News reports that the planes collided above Nairobi National Park in the capital, causing the smaller plane to crash.

The Safarilink De Havilland Canada DHC-8-300 (registered 5Y-SLK), carrying 39 passengers, got damaged after colliding midair with the Cessna 172 training aircraft (5Y-NNJ) shortly after take off from Nairobi Wilson Airport, the regional airport of the capital city.

Two fatalities have been reported in the crashed Cessna.

Safarilink De Havilland Canada DHC-8-300 damaged after colliding midair with a Cessna 172 shortly after departure from Nairobi Wilson Airport in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/AqI0EX3vGA — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 5, 2024

UPDATE; Two people feared dead after planes collide mid-air in Nairobi. A Diani-bound Safarilink aircraft collided mid-air with a 99-Flying Club aircraft shortly after leaving Wilson Airport. pic.twitter.com/CIjAvli0yF — Eng Richard Keino O.G.W? (@keinorichy340) March 5, 2024