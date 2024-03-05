Two dead after collision between airplanes above Nairobi, Kenya

In Kenya, two people have died in a collision between a training aircraft and a passenger plane. Sky News reports that the planes collided above Nairobi National Park in the capital, causing the smaller plane to crash.

The Safarilink De Havilland Canada DHC-8-300 (registered 5Y-SLK), carrying 39 passengers, got damaged after colliding midair with the Cessna 172 training aircraft (5Y-NNJ) shortly after take off from Nairobi Wilson Airport, the regional airport of the capital city.

Two fatalities have been reported in the crashed Cessna.

