Two aircraft collide mid-air on approach to Denver Centennial Airport but land safely

On 12 May, a Key Lime Air Metroliner (registered N280KL) was badly damaged in a mid-air collision with a Cirrus SR-22 (registered N416DJ) while on final approach to Denver Centennial Airport, United States. While the Cirrus activated the parachute rescue system, the Metroliner managed to land safely.

