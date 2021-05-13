Two aircraft collide mid-air on approach to Denver Centennial Airport but land safely

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
118

On 12 May, a Key Lime Air Metroliner (registered N280KL) was badly damaged in a mid-air collision with a Cirrus SR-22 (registered N416DJ) while on final approach to Denver Centennial Airport, United States. While the Cirrus activated the parachute rescue system, the Metroliner managed to land safely.

The following images appeared on social media:

