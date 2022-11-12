Two aircraft collide mid-air during Dallas Airshow, United States

During the Dallas Airshow, held between 11 and 13 November at the Dallas Executive Airport, United States, two World War 2 historical aircraft collided mid-air: one Boeing B-17 bomber (registered N7227C) and a Bell P-63F Kingcobra (N5428V) style fighter are involved in the accident.

Two private WW2 historical warbirds, B-17 (N7227C) and a P-51/P-63 (N5428V) style fighter collided in mid-air while performing a fly-by on runway 31 at Dallas-Executive Airport, TX. Both lost control and crashed. All occupants in both aircraft are presumed dead. pic.twitter.com/BfmQwefTTm — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 12, 2022