Twelve people die in small plane crash in Brazilian Amazon

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Twelve people (6 men, 3 women and a 1-year-old baby, in addition to the two pilots) aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil’s Amazon region.

The plane (type and registration unknown at the time of writing) bound for Envira and Eirunepe in Amazonas went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Governor Gladson Cameli.

According to Fire Department Captain Francisca Fragoso, an explosion reduced the chance of survivors.

Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

