Tragic plane crash in Brazilian tourist hub Gramado claims 10 lives

A Piper PA-42-1000 Cheyenne 400 (reg. PR-NDN) carrying 10 people crashed into the heart of Gramado, a popular tourist destination in southern Brazil, killing all onboard. The crash caused a fire that left at least 15 bystanders hospitalised, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

Authorities report the plane struck a chimney and the second floor of a house before crashing into a furniture store, with debris reaching a nearby inn. The crash occurred during Gramado’s bustling Christmas season, compounding the tragedy for a city still recovering from devastating floods earlier this year.

Governor Eduardo Leite confirmed the fatalities, expressing condolences on social media. The incident underscores the fragility of the region, a cherished holiday destination now grappling with another calamity.

? Tragédia em Gramado! Ocorreu um acidente grave envolvendo um avião que caiu em um gramado na cidade. Infelizmente, houve 9 mortes até a confirmação. Oração pelas vítimas e suas famílias neste momento difícil.#Tragédia #Avião #Acidente #Gramado pic.twitter.com/9f5mJjtrMd — sr.chain (@sr_chain) December 22, 2024

Estou acompanhando junto às forças de segurança do Estado o triste episódio de queda de uma aeronave em Gramado. Estamos com todo o efetivo do município e de Canela mobilizado para atender a ocorrência. Também estou me deslocando para acompanhar a operação no local. No momento,… — Eduardo Leite (@EduardoLeite_) December 22, 2024