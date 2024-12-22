Tragic plane crash in Brazilian tourist hub Gramado claims 10 lives

A Piper PA-42-1000 Cheyenne 400 (reg. PR-NDN) carrying 10 people crashed into the heart of Gramado, a popular tourist destination in southern Brazil, killing all onboard. The crash caused a fire that left at least 15 bystanders hospitalised, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

Authorities report the plane struck a chimney and the second floor of a house before crashing into a furniture store, with debris reaching a nearby inn. The crash occurred during Gramado’s bustling Christmas season, compounding the tragedy for a city still recovering from devastating floods earlier this year.

Governor Eduardo Leite confirmed the fatalities, expressing condolences on social media. The incident underscores the fragility of the region, a cherished holiday destination now grappling with another calamity.

