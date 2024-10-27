Tragic mid-air collision claims three lives near Sydney, including veteran Qantas pilot

A mid-air collision between two light aircraft near Belimbla Park in Sydney’s southwest has claimed the lives of three men, including experienced Qantas pilot Gary Criddle.

The tragic accident, occurring around midday on Saturday, involved a Cessna 182P Skylane registered VH-APN travelling from Cessnock (CES) to Wollongong (WOL) with two people onboard, and a Jabiru UL-450 ultra-light aircraft (19-4079) from The Oaks airfield carrying one person.

Witnesses reported seeing debris falling from the sky before both planes crashed in nearby bushland, with one aircraft catching fire upon impact. Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but the crash was deemed unsurvivable.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the cause of the collision, which occurred in uncontrolled airspace. Criddle’s family and Qantas colleagues have paid tribute, remembering him as a beloved aviator, mentor, and adventurer whose loss will be deeply felt.

