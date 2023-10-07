Tragic light plane crash near Canberra claims lives of grandfather pilot and his three grandchildren

A devastating light plane crash near Queanbeyan in southeastern New South Wales (Australia) has resulted in the loss of a man and three children. The tragic incident involved a Cirrus SR22 five-seater aircraft registered VH-MSF, en route from Canberra (CBR) to Armidale (ARM), which crashed in a paddock near Queanbeyan twelve minutes after take-off.

Despite emergency responders’ efforts, there were no survivors, and the aircraft was completely destroyed. The victims are yet to be formally identified.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is set to investigate the crash. The aircraft, registered to a company owned by an experienced amateur pilot, had arrived in Canberra from Redcliffe via Armidale before the unfortunate incident. Police have established a crime scene at the crash site.

Police believe four people have died after a light plane owned by a Brisbane man crashed in a paddock near Gundaroo after taking off from Canberra Airport.https://t.co/XHGvNqTDP2 — Canberra Daily (@canberra_daily) October 6, 2023