Tragic crash of Pilatus PC-12/47E in Wyoming results in seven fatalities

On July 26, 2024, a Pilatus PC-12/47E aircraft registered N357HE crashed in Campbell County, Wyoming, near the Montana border, while en route to Billings. The crash, which occurred north of Gillette, resulted in the death of the pilot and six passengers.

The plane, flying at FL260, reportedly lost control and dived at a rate of approximately -30,000 feet per minute before impact. The crash ignited a significant wildfire, prompting extensive fire suppression efforts involving aircraft and ground crews.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the incident.