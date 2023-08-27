Three US Marines have been killed and 20 others injured in a military aircraft crash near Darwin, Australia

Three US Marines have been killed and 20 others injured, five of them seriously, in a military aircraft crash on the Tiwi Islands near Darwin. The incident occurred during a multinational military exercise involving the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor.

The crash involved a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, part of exercise Predators Run. The crash prompted a rescue operation involving various agencies, and the injured Marines are being treated for their injuries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed condolences for the loss and highlighted the importance of the service carried out by personnel from partner nations.

The Osprey aircraft has had a relatively lower mishap rate compared to other US military aircraft but has seen fatalities in previous incidents.