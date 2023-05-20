Three people feared dead in light plane crash in Neuchâtel mountains, Switzerland

A light passenger plane crashed in the mountains near Ponts-de-Martel in the canton of Neuchâtel, Switzerland. The pilot and two passengers onboard the plane died in the crash.

The accident occurred in a difficult-to-access area called La Combe Dernier. The aircraft, registered in Switzerland, had taken off from La Chaux-de-Fonds airport for a sightseeing flight.

The crash site is located in steep terrain, making the rescue effort challenging. The area has been temporarily closed to the public, and authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.