Three injured in Swiss plane crash near Grenchen (canton Bern)

André Orban
A private turboprop aircraft crashed in a field near Grenchen airstrip in the Swiss canton of Bern on Thursday morning, injuring three people.

The five-seater Socata TBM700C2 plane registered HB-KHC, which had taken off from Locarno, went down under unclear circumstances. Emergency services, including police, fire brigades, and air rescue teams, responded swiftly. Two injured passengers were transported by ambulance, while a third was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities, including the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board, have launched an official investigation into the crash.

