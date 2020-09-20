Three injured after North American B-25 Mitchell vintage WWII bomber crashes in California, United States

On 19 September, a North American “Old Glory” TB-25N Mitchell vintage WWII bomber (registered N7946C and build in 1944) was severely damaged in an off-airport landing near Stockton, California, United States.

The plane attempted a landing in an open field and appeared to have struck an irrigation ditch. All three people on board sustained injuries, two of them were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators already said that the cause of the crash was a mechanical failure.