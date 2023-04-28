Three dead in the mid-air collision between two Apache helicopters in Alaska

Three US soldiers have been killed and one injured in a mid-air collision between two attack helicopters returning from a training exercise in Alaska, according to the US Army.

The accident, which is the second of its kind in less than a month, involved two Apache AH-64 attack helicopters near Healy, Alaska. Two soldiers were declared dead at the crash site and a third died on the way to hospital, while a fourth soldier was hospitalised with injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

In late March, nine soldiers died in the crash of two Black Hawk helicopters during a night flight exercise in Kentucky.