Three dead in Iceland after a Cessna 172 went missing

In East Iceland, a small plane, a Cessna 172, with a pilot and two passengers on board, went missing. The plane was eventually located after a two-hour search near Sauðanjúki. Unfortunately, all three individuals on board were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cessna 172 single piston engine © Aviation Safety Network

The police and the Transport Accident Investigation Board launched an investigation into the crash. The search and rescue operation involved multiple teams, including the Coast Guard’s helicopter, drones, ATVs, and cars.

Eyewitnesses and an Icelandair aircraft assisted in the search efforts. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been released at this time.

Icelandair flight FI70 (De Havilland Canada DH8-400 reg. TF-FXE) was involved in the search for the missing Cessna 172

