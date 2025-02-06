Three dead in helicopter crash in Italy, including CEO of charcuterie company

A tragic helicopter crash near Parma, northern Italy, in the evening of 5 February, has claimed the lives of three people, including Lorenzo Rovagnati, CEO of the renowned charcuterie company Rovagnati. Italian media report that the cause of the accident remains unclear at this stage.

The AgustaWestland AW109 SP Grand New (registered I-CPFL) went down around 7:00 PM local time on a private estate belonging to the Rovagnati family. According to reports from the Italian news agency ANSA and the newspaper La Stampa, 41-year-old Lorenzo Rovagnati was among the victims. He co-managed the family business with his brother, Ferruccio. The two other casualties are believed to be the pilots of the aircraft.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Reports indicate that thick fog was present in the area at the time of the accident, though it is yet to be confirmed whether weather conditions played a role.

