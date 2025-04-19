Three dead after small plane crashes into Nebraska river

A small Cessna 180 Skywagon aircraft crashed into the Platte River near Fremont, Nebraska, on Friday night, killing all three people on board, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The crash site is located about 40 miles northwest of Omaha. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now leading the investigation. An NTSB investigator is expected on site to document and examine the aircraft before it is moved to a secure facility.

This tragic incident is the latest in a string of recent fatal aviation accidents across the U.S., including crashes in Minnesota, Florida, and New York earlier this month. A preliminary report on the Nebraska crash is expected within 30 days.

