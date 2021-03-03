Ten people killed in LET L-410 crash in South Sudan

At least 10 people, including the two pilots, died when a plane crashed on Tuesday at an airstrip in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, the region’s governor said.

A South Sudan Supreme Airlines LET L-410 crashed around 17:00 on Tuesday, shortly after taking off from the airstrip of Pieri in Jonglei state for a flight to the capital, Juba, local media report. Both pilots are among the dead.

“It was with great shock and horror to receive the news of the plane crash (HK-4274) of South Sudan Supreme Airline that happened today the 2nd day of March 2021 at around 17.05 at Pieri Airstrip,” Governor Denay Jock Chagor said in a statement sent to AFP news agency on Wednesday.

HK-4274 is a fake Colombian registration.

