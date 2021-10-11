Stampe-Vertongen SV-4 aircraft ditches into the Western Scheldt

On 8 October, a Stampe-Vertongen SV-4 aircraft departed Antwerp Airport, Belgium, destination Midden Zeeland Airport, The Netherlands. While flying over the region of Ossenisse, however, the pilot encountered technical issues.

The pilot quickly decided to perform a ditching in the Western Scheldt. After the impact, the aircraft immediately tipped over. Passengers of a nearby sailing boat filmed the ditching (follow this link for the video).

Luckily, the pilot escaped unharmed.