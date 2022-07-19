Small Twin Bee amphibious plane with two people on board crashed in Lake Siljan, Sweden – one dead, one missing

On Monday, an alarm was received that a small aircraft had crashed into Lake Siljan in Dalarna. Two people were on board – one of them has been found dead, police say.

Shortly after 16:00 on Monday afternoon, the rescue service was alerted to Lake Siljan, after several witnesses saw a small plane crash into the lake and sink, east of the island of Sollerön.

Two German citizens were on board. A man in his 60s has been found and confirmed dead.

“During the rescue operation, one person was located by an ambulance helicopter. He was brought ashore and resuscitation attempts were started, but it had to be stopped,” says Diana Qudhaib, a spokesperson for the police said to the newspaper DN.

The plane that crashed was a smaller amphibious aircraft, an American-registered (N747HJ) twin-engine plane of the STOL UC-1 Twin Bee type, built to land on water. It had taken off from Siljansnäs Airfield.

“They practised takeoff and landing in the water when the plane crashed and they crashed,” a rescuer says.

The other pilot has not yet been found and remains missing as of Monday night. Extensive search work is underway, which includes the police and rescue services. Divers are also present on site.

Source: Dagens Nyheter, Aviation Safety Network