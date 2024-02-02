Small plane crashes into mobile homes in Florida, killing several people

A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, killing several people, both in the aircraft and inside the homes.

The incident occurred after the neighbouring airport received an alert about the plane in distress. Firefighters responded quickly, extinguishing fires caused by the crash.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35B registered N6659L experienced engine failure, as reported by the pilot before the accident. At least three houses were affected by flames, and a fourth sustained a direct impact from the plane. Residents of other homes were safely evacuated.