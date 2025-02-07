Small plane crashes into bus in São Paulo, killing two

A small Beechcraft F90 King Air plane registered PS-FEM crashed onto a busy road in São Paulo’s Barra Funda neighbourhood shortly after takeoff from São Paulo-Campo de Marte Airport on Friday morning, colliding with a bus and killing two people.

The aircraft had taken off from runway 30 at São Paulo-Campo de Marte Airport at 10:16. It made a left-hand turn and began losing altitude until it impacted the road.

The aircraft burst into flames as it skidded down the road. The victims, both on board the aircraft, were burned to death, while six others—including a motorcyclist and a bus passenger—suffered injuries from flying debris.

Emergency responders transported survivors to local hospitals. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

