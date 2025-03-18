Small plane crashes in Swiss Alps, all on board killed

Extra EA-400 D-EXKG similar to the one that crashed

A small Extra EA-400 plane, registered D-EXIK, crashed and exploded just minutes after taking off from St. Moritz Samedan Airport in Switzerland, killing all passengers and crew, presumably three people.

Eyewitnesses reported the aircraft spinning before impact, followed by a massive fireball. Authorities have yet to confirm reports that a German family was among the victims.

The flight was en route to Roskilde, Denmark, when it went down near La Punt Chamues (Switzerland), narrowly missing a populated area. Rescue teams responded swiftly, but the wreckage was completely engulfed in flames. Identification of the victims is still pending.

