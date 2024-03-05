Small plane crash kills all five on board near Nashville, Tennessee

A small plane, a Piper PA-32RT-300T Turbo Lance II registered C-FBWH, crashed along Nashville’s Interstate 40, killing all five people on board. The aircraft, experiencing engine and power failure, was approved for an emergency landing at Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport but couldn’t make it to the tarmac.

The crash occurred in a grassy area behind a Costco alongside I-40 East, three miles south of the airport, narrowly avoiding buildings. The impact caused a fiery explosion with no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The incident led to the temporary closure of I-40 East, with ongoing lane restrictions for investigation.

