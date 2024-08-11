Small plane crash in Chile kills all seven people on board

A small plane crash in the Aysén region of southern Chile on Friday resulted in the deaths of seven people.

The Chilean Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics reported that the plane, a Piper PA-31 Navajo C registered CC-CRN operated by Transportes Aéreos San Rafael, lost contact shortly after taking off from the Coyhaique airfield, headed for Chile Chico in Patagonia.

The wreckage was found near Las Horquetas, a remote area in the Patagonian heartland. The crash killed the pilot and all six passengers on board. Following the incident, authorities launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident.

