Small plane crash in Boca Raton kills 3, one injured on ground

A small aircraft crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, killing all three people on board, according to local officials and the FAA. The Cessna 310R, registered N8930N, had departed from Runway 05 at Boca Raton Airport (BCT) en route to Tallahassee (TLH) but went down 11 minutes into the flight, about 800 m to the southwest of the threshold of Runway 05, due to apparent mechanical issues.

The plane reported a rudder failure and crashed near Military Trail, striking a tree and causing a fire. A man in a car on the ground sustained non-life-threatening injuries after hitting debris.

Eyewitnesses reported the plane flying unusually low before hearing an explosion and seeing a fireball. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer offered condolences to the victims’ families.

