Small aircraft crashes into Calandkanaal, Port of Rotterdam; two missing

A small aircraft has crashed into the Calandkanaal in the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Two people would have been on board and rescue services are currently looking for them.

A spokesman of the airport said that a patrol boat from the port authorities saw the crash, the aircraft originated from Germany and was on its way to France.

Meanwhile, debris has been found bearing the registration of the aircraft. In addition, cloths and oil residues was found.

The authorities are now investigating the crash site, as well as the cause of the accident.