Small aircraft crashes into Calandkanaal, Port of Rotterdam; two missing

Industrial area in the Port of Rotterdam in The Netherlands. port of rotterdam zuid holland/netherlands products terminal europoort/calandkanaal – Credits :janssenkruseproductions

A small aircraft has crashed into the Calandkanaal in the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Two people would have been on board and rescue services are currently looking for them. 

A spokesman of the airport said that a patrol boat from the port authorities saw the crash, the aircraft originated from Germany and was on its way to France.

Meanwhile, debris has been found bearing the registration of the aircraft. In addition, cloths and oil residues was found.

The authorities are now investigating the crash site, as well as the cause of the accident.

Bart Noëth

Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.

Bart Noëth
5 June 2022 22:10

