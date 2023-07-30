Six dead when small plane crashes near Calgary

Six people tragically lost their lives after a small Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six plane crashed in the mountains west of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The aircraft, carrying five passengers and a pilot, departed from Springbank Airport near Calgary on its way to Salmon Arm, B.C., for a church function.

Contact was lost with the plane around 21:30, and it was reported overdue. A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadron from Winnipeg conducted a search and located the crash site on Mount Bogart in Kananaskis Country, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

Despite rescue efforts, no survivors were found, and all six individuals onboard the plane perished. The victims’ identities have not been disclosed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash, and the cause remains under scrutiny. Weather conditions at the time were cloudy, with low-lying clouds in the region.