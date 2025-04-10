Six dead, including three children, in tragic helicopter crash in New York’s Hudson River

A helicopter crash in the Hudson River near Manhattan claimed the lives of all six people on board — three adults and three children, some of whom were visiting from Spain.

The aircraft, a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV registered N216MH, lost control shortly after turning near the George Washington Bridge and plunged into the river. Four victims died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The wreckage is now submerged, and federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Witnesses described the event as sudden and devastating.

??NO “MIRACLE ON THE HUDSON”… ???BREAKING NEWS… 6 people now confirmed dead after ?helicopter breaks apart midair and crashes into New York City’s Hudson River. ***WATCH*** as tail and rotor are completely missing before splashdown. #HelicopterCrash pic.twitter.com/ShKXOFEEmK — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) April 10, 2025

???#BREAKING| UPDATE ??

The helicopter was a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV (#N216MH) is used as a sightseeing helicopter to rent to fly over New York City. A family from Spain ?? had rented the helicopter for a 15 minute tour of NYC before mechanical problems occurred and it crashed… pic.twitter.com/Cgb2ZAiFXa — Todd Paron?????? (@tparon) April 10, 2025

BREAKING: Six dead in NYC helicopter crash in Hudson River — AP??? Witnesses report the chopper was heading to New Jersey when a blade flew off, sending it plummeting near the Holland Tunnel. Passengers included both children and adults. pic.twitter.com/k4TEEIfEZq — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) April 10, 2025