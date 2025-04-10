Six dead, including three children, in tragic helicopter crash in New York’s Hudson River

A helicopter crash in the Hudson River near Manhattan claimed the lives of all six people on board — three adults and three children, some of whom were visiting from Spain.

The aircraft, a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV registered N216MH, lost control shortly after turning near the George Washington Bridge and plunged into the river. Four victims died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The wreckage is now submerged, and federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Witnesses described the event as sudden and devastating.

