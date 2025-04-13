Six dead aboard small plane that crashed in Upstate New York, FAA confirms

A twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B-40 Solitaire (reg. N635TA) carrying six people crashed into a field near Copake, New York, around 12:15, according to the FAA. The plane took off from White Plains-Westchester County Airport en route to Norwood Memorial Airport, MA, before diverting towards Columbia County Airport in Hudson.

All six people on board perished in an attempt to divert towards Columbia County Airport in Hudson. Authorities say muddy conditions have made the crash site difficult to access.

The NTSB is sending a team to investigate and will brief the media on Sunday. Copake is about 50 miles south of Albany, near the Massachusetts border.

A Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft crashed into a field in Copake, New York, while traveling from Westchester County Airport to Columbia County Airport, resulting in the deaths of all six occupants aboard. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.… pic.twitter.com/dIii6JGQpu — OTDNews (@onthedai_news) April 13, 2025