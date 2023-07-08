Seven people killed in two deadly plane crashes near same Southern California airport

Seven people lost their lives in two separate plane crashes near the French Valley Airport (RBK) in Riverside County, Southern California. The first crash involved a Cessna C550 Citation II business jet, which occurred Saturday at approximately 04:15 in Murrieta. The other crash, four days earlier, involved a single-engine Cessna 172 that struck a building shortly after takeoff from the same airport.

In the initial incident, the Cessna C550 Citation II (reg. N819KR) crashed during a go-around in heavy fog off runway 36 and burst into flames, engulfing the aircraft and charring an acre (0.4 hectares) of vegetation. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour. Tragically, all six individuals on board the plane died at the scene, and their identities have not yet been released. The aircraft had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct investigations into the crash.

The earlier crash involved a single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk (reg. N5243E), which crashed shortly after takeoff from French Valley Airport near Briggs and Auld roads in Murrieta. Thankfully, there were no injuries on the ground, but one person was killed, and three others sustained injuries. The victims’ identities have not been disclosed. The FAA and the NTSB are also conducting investigations into this crash.

These tragic incidents have raised concerns about safety and security at the French Valley Airport. With the second crash occurring within a short span of time, authorities and aviation regulators will likely intensify efforts to ensure the safety of flights departing from and arriving at the airport. The investigations will aim to determine the causes of the crashes and identify any necessary measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.