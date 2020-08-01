Seven dead in mid-air collision between two light planes over Alaska

Seven people were killed in a collision between two light planes (between a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver and a Piper-PA12 designed with pontoons to make water landings) on Friday over the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska, authorities said on Saturday. The crash happened at around 08:30 local time near the town and the airport of Soldotna.

“One of the two planes had only one occupant on board, while the other carried six people. All died on the spot, except one survivor who succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to hospital,” the local public security department said.

The pilot without passengers turned out to be Gary Knopp, 67, a Republican member of the Alaska State House of Representatives. Four of the other victims were in their twenties. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

