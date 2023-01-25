SAM Air De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter runs off the runway upon landing Beoga, Indonesia

Bart Noëth
On 23 January, a Semuwa Aviasi Mandiri (SAM Air) De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter (registered PK-SMS) ran off the side of the runway on landing in rain at Beoga, Indonesia. The aircraft sustained substantial damage after colliding with a fence.

The flight carried 11 passengers and 3 crew members, none of them got hurt.

 

