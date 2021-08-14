Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Lake Kuril, Kamchatka, with 16 people on board, only 8 survivors

The helicopter sank in Lake Kuril after the crash. It is currently at a depth of 110 metres

A Mi-8 helicopter of the local company Vitiaz-Aero with 16 people on board, 3 crew and 13 tourists including one child, crashed into a lake on Thursday on the volcanic Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. There are eight survivors who managed to swim to the shore of the lake.

According to rescuers quoted by Russian press agency TASS, the helicopter sank after the crash and is currently at a depth of 110 metres. Many bodies were later retrieved in the wreckage at the bottom of the lake.

The helicopter was supposed to transport tourists to Khodutka, one of the volcanoes surrounding the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamtchatsky, according to the local branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. This type of helicopter was manufactured between the 1960s and 1991. It can carry up to 24 people.