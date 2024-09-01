Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Kamchatka, 17 bodies recovered, 22 feared dead

A Mi-8T helicopter operated by Vityaz Aero under registration RA-25656 went missing in Kamchatka. It has been found crashed at an altitude of 900 metres, near its last known communication point. The helicopter was returning to the Vityaz Aero Aerodrome, located in Nikolaevka, close to the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.

Rescue teams have discovered fragments of the helicopter from the air and recovered the bodies of 17 of the 22 people on board. The search for the other 5 occupants is still ongoing.

The helicopter, owned by Vityaz-Aero, was flying from the Vachkazhets mountain range to Nikolayevka when it likely crashed into a mountain due to low visibility and a possible piloting error. The search for the remaining victims continues.