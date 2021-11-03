Russian An-12 cargo plane carrying 7 people crashes in Irkutsk, Siberia

A Russian cargo plane with seven people on board crash-landed in eastern Siberia and caught fire. The Antonov An-12 aircraft “disappeared from radars” during its final approach outside the city of Irkutsk, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, the four-engine aircraft was travelling from the city of Yakutsk. It disappeared from the radars while making an approach for landing 7 km from Irkutsk in the area of the settlement of Pivovarikha.

A rescue team had arrived at the scene and the aircraft was on fire.

The Antonov An-12 is a transport aircraft designed and manufactured by the Ukrainian manufacturing and services company Antonov. Given the long operational history of the An-12, more than 190 An-12s have crashed involving many casualties. The An-12 has also been involved in several aviation incidents.