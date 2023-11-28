Robinson R66 helicopter crashes in Paraná River, Argentina; one fatality

On 26 November, a Robinson R66 helicopter (registered LV-FQJ), piloted by the 71-year-old entrepreneur Gustavo Degliantoni, crashed into the Paraná River, Argentina leading to his tragic demise. The aircraft was carrying three other occupants who received only minor injuries from the accident.

The ill-fated flight unfolded in the vicinity of Villa Ramallo and Ramallo, as the helicopter lost control while hovering over the Paraná River. Witnesses reported earlier sightings of the red Robinson 66 engaged in perilous manoeuvres over a bridge and vehicles. The subsequent descent into the river was accompanied by a resounding impact.

Gustavo Degliantoni, a well-known figure in the Ramallo business community, lost his life in the accident. The remaining occupants, identified as Rubén Calderón (76), Rubén Ojeda (63), and Osvaldo Duome (70), escaped the crash unscathed.

Flight that led to the fatal crash on that day – A Robinson 66 helicopter that was flying low and carried out reckless maneuvers over the South American Paraná River near the Rosario Victoria bridge, fell into the water near Ramallo on Sunday – 26 November. https://t.co/fnAkeq7lq0 pic.twitter.com/mJfpvB3IL3 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 27, 2023

Source: Cayó un helicóptero al río Paraná en Ramallo: murió el empresario Gustavo Degliantoni (Red92)