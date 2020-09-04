Robin DR400 crashes at the airstrip of Bagnères-de-Luchon; pilot seriously injured

On 2 September, a Robin DR400 (registered F-HKZZ) of the Aéroclub de Luchon departed the airstrip of Bagnères-de-Luchon, France towing a glider. Shortly after take-off – at an altitude of about 30 meters – the aircraft crashed into the ground.

Rescue services rushed to the crash site. Fire fighters cut open the cockpit as the pilot’s legs were stuck inside. Shortly after, the seriously injured pilot was rushed to hospital.

The French civil aviation authorities (BEA) launched an investigation into the mishap.

The BEA issued the following images of the crash site: