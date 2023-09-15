Privately owned Learjet 45 crash lands at Mumbai Airport, India

On 14 September, a privately owned Learjet 45 (registered VT-DBL) operated a domestic flight between Visakhapatnam and Mumbai, India but impacted the runway during an attempted landing at Mumbai Airport, during heavy downpour.

Photo and video footage of the accident that appeared on social media (see below) show that at least one wing separated in the impact sequence, causing a localized fire. The fuselage broke and the aircraft came to a stop next to the runway.

There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Nobody died in the mishap, but some of them suffered broken bones and other injuries related to the impact.

Airport authorities closed the airport for about one hour, to clean up debris and clear the runway.

#Ongoing a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 [VT-DBL] crashes in Mumbai International Airport (India). First reports state all 8 aboard survived. Video footage shows jet impacting ground apparently while on approach to Runway 27. Updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/DgBx2aNjFp — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) September 14, 2023

– Aircraft was involved in a runway excursion while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. -The 2009 built Bombardier Learjet 45XR (VT-DBL) belongs to the VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. – Aircraft was flying from VIZAG to MUMBAI. -No Fatality or serious injuries due to the event. https://t.co/wLwv9Q3TQG — FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 14, 2023