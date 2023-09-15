Privately owned Learjet 45 crash lands at Mumbai Airport, India

By
Bart Noëth
-
On 14 September, a privately owned Learjet 45 (registered VT-DBL) operated a domestic flight between Visakhapatnam and Mumbai, India but impacted the runway during an attempted landing at Mumbai Airport, during heavy downpour.

Photo and video footage of the accident that appeared on social media (see below) show that at least one wing separated in the impact sequence, causing a localized fire. The fuselage broke and the aircraft came to a stop next to the runway.

There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Nobody died in the mishap, but some of them suffered broken bones and other injuries related to the impact.

Airport authorities closed the airport for about one hour, to clean up debris and clear the runway.

