Privately owned Cirrus SR22 deploys emergency parachute and ends up in field near Brugge, Belgium

In the afternoon of 16 November, a privately owned Cirrus SR22 (registered N821CC) was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot deployed the emergency parachute and landed in a field in Damme, close to Brugge, Belgium.

A first assessment indicates that the aircraft suffered a problem with the propeller. The British pilot was flying between Germany and the United Kingdom. He searched for an open field to perform his emergency landing.

Emergency services rushed to the site, but the pilot left the aircraft unharmed.

The local police of Brugge released the following images: