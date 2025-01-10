Private plane crash in Ubatuba, Brazil, leaves pilot dead, family hospitalised

A tragic aviation accident occurred this morning when a private Cessna 525 CitationJet CJ1+ registered PR-GFS veered off the runway at Ubatuba airport (UBT), near São Paulo, and caught fire. The pilot died and a family of four were hospitalised.

The plane attempted to land on a wet runway amid degraded weather conditions, including rain. It failed to stop, broke through the airport fence, and reached the sea on Cruzeiro Beach while in flames. The runway’s limited usable length (560 metres) compounded the difficulty of the landing.

The pilot died in the crash after being trapped in the wreckage. Four passengers of the same family were seriously injured and remain hospitalised in stable condition. Three individuals on the ground sustained minor injuries, including a woman treated for a sprained foot.

The aircraft, manufactured in 2008 and acquired by the Fries family in 2010, was primarily used for private travel related to their soybean business.It was up- to-date with its Airworthiness Verification Certificate, valid until September 2025.

The usable portion of Ubatuba’s runway 09/27 is 560 metres, while the Cessna requires 789 metres for safe landings under normal conditions. Geography and terrain limit the initial 380 metres of the runway. Rain and wet surfaces likely contributed to the failed landing.

Rede Voa, the airport operator, expressed condolences and explained that the terrain’s geography restricts the full use of the runway. Investigations by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) are ongoing to determine further contributing factors.

This tragic event highlights the challenges of operating larger aircraft in airports with limited infrastructure and adverse weather conditions.