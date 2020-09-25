Private Cessna C208 Caravan crashes shortly after take-off Colombian airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
8

On 22 September, a private Cessna C208 Caravan (registered HK-4669-G) departed the airport of Guaymaral, Bogota, Colombia. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft faced an engine problem. Subsequently, the aircraft crashed in a field.

A helicopter of the national police was able to locate the aircraft, the four passengers and crew members on board survived the crash. An investigation by the official authorities has been launched.

Following videos appeared on social media:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.