Private Cessna C208 Caravan crashes shortly after take-off Colombian airport

On 22 September, a private Cessna C208 Caravan (registered HK-4669-G) departed the airport of Guaymaral, Bogota, Colombia. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft faced an engine problem. Subsequently, the aircraft crashed in a field.

A helicopter of the national police was able to locate the aircraft, the four passengers and crew members on board survived the crash. An investigation by the official authorities has been launched.

