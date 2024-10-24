Polish Defence Ministry files 41 cases over misconduct in Smolensk air crash probe, targeting Macierewicz and former officials

Poland’s Defence Ministry has filed 41 cases with prosecutors, alleging misconduct in the subcommittee that investigated the 2010 Smolensk air crash, which killed 96 people, including President Lech Kaczy?ski.

The subcommittee, led by Antoni Macierewicz and formed in 2016, claimed that explosions caused the crash, contradicting the official report that blamed pilot error and bad weather.

Defence Minister W?adys?aw Kosiniak-Kamysz accused the subcommittee of bias, wasteful spending, and violating laws. Of the 41 cases, 24 directly implicate Macierewicz, while other former officials, including Mariusz B?aszczak, also face scrutiny. The subcommittee’s activities reportedly cost the Polish treasury 81 million z?oty (€18.6 million).

Macierewicz has denied the accusations, alleging political motives and protection of Russian interests.