Plane en route to diamond mine crashes in Canada: ten dead, one survivor

On 23 January, just before 09:00 local time, a Northwestern Air Lease Ltd BAe Jetstream J32 (registration currently unknown) crashed shortly after take-off from Fort Smith Airport, Northwest Territories, Canada. The flight was carrying Rio Tinto workers heading for the Diavik Diamond Mine and carried eleven passengers and crew members.

Rescue services rushed towards the crash site. Ten passengers didn’t survive the crash, one survivor has been hospitalized in critical condition. An investigation into the crash has been launched by the Transport Safety Board and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“I would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy.”

“As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offer our full support to our people and community who are grieving today.”

“We are working closely with the authorities and will assist in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what happened,” said Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm.

