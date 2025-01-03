Plane crashes into Fullerton, California, warehouse: 2 dead, 18 injured

A tragic plane crash occurred on Thursday, January 2, 2025, in Fullerton, California, near the Fullerton Municipal Airport. The aircraft, a single-engine Van RV10 registered N8757R, struck the roof of a warehouse around 14:10, sparking a fire and causing significant damage.

Initial reports confirmed two fatalities, including the pilot, and 18 injuries. Nine individuals were transported to local hospitals, while others were treated on-site. Video footage revealed a large hole in the building’s roof, heavy smoke, and extensive emergency response efforts.

Authorities advised avoiding the area due to road closures. This incident follows a November crash near the same airport, highlighting safety concerns in the vicinity.