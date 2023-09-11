Plane crash during aerial demonstration in Hungary kills two and injures four

A plane crash occurred during an aeronautical demonstration at Börgönd in Hungary, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries. The crash took place in the Szkesfehervar region, 70 kilometres southwest of Budapest.

Two people, the pilot and his son as a passenger, lost their lives in the accident. On the ground, four individuals were injured, with three suffering severe burns, including a woman, a man, and a girl, while a young boy sustained minor injuries.

The aircraft involved is a 1951 North American T-28A Trojan registered HA-RDM, which crashed and exploded near a parked car. The incident happened in close proximity to the Börgönd air show that had attracted a large crowd of spectators.