Pilot rescued from alligator-infested water 6 hours after crash-landing in the Everglades, Florida

A pilot in Florida crash-landed his plane in the Everglades around 04:00 and was stranded in the alligator-infested waters for several hours. The pilot, who remains unidentified, was eventually rescued by a helicopter dispatched by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, with the assistance of Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

After the crash landing of the single-engine Cessna Skyhawk 172M, the pilot had fashioned a tourniquet on his leg to minimise blood loss. The rescue took place roughly six hours after the crash. The pilot was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, with a report expected in the next 30 days. The plane is believed to be associated with a Miami-area flight school.

