Pilot killed in small plane crash on Dutch A58 highway

A small plane, an Aquila AT01-100A registered PH-BAG, crashed on the A58 highway near the Sint-Willebrord exit early Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of the pilot, who was the only person on board.

The crash caused significant debris to scatter across the road, leading to the closure of the highway in both directions from Breda to Bergen op Zoom.

After the crash, the plane caught fire, with smoke visible from a distance. The fire was extinguished by 13:15, but debris remains scattered on the highway and crash marks are visible in the roadside area.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, and emergency services are on the scene to investigate.

