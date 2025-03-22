Pilot killed in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha, South Africa

A tragic accident occurred during the West Coast Airshow at Saldanha Airfield in South Africa’s Western Cape on Saturday, resulting in the death of a pilot. The aircraft involved was an Impala, carrying registration ZU-IMP.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed the fatality, with South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) spokesperson Sisa Majola stating that investigators are gathering preliminary information alongside event safety officers.

The crash site has been secured, and the AIID will determine if a public update is necessary as the investigation progresses.

In a separate incident, the AIID is also investigating another aircraft crash in Van Wyksdorp, Western Cape. A Beechcraft Bonanza (with registration ZS-FFG) went down during a private scenic flight from Mossel Bay Airfield, carrying one pilot and two passengers. No injuries were sustained but the aircraft received severe damage.